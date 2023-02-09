Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 381,711 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,227,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after buying an additional 172,077 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 228.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 230,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 160,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after buying an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ichor by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

