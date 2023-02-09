IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $2,911,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 73.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.