IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,699 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.