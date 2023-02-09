IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of LNG opened at $148.74 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

