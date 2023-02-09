Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

