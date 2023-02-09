Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

