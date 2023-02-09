Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.09.

Incyte Stock Down 0.6 %

Incyte stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

