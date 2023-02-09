Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Purchases 9,447 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $238,253.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,587,224 shares in the company, valued at $292,229,789.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Valle Perochena Antonio Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 14,590 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $358,622.20.
Byline Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BY opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,789,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,098,000 after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 131,945 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
