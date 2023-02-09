Insider Buying: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Purchases 830 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Shannon Bishop Arvin acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Read More

