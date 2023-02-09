Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $279,250.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
