Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $279,250.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

