Insider Selling: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,490,000 Shares of Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CSSE opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.28). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSSE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $890,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

