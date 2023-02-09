Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells 4,655 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

GLW opened at $35.14 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.