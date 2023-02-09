Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,591. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -305.67.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

