Insider Selling: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells $198,880.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Barr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00.

First Busey Trading Down 0.5 %

BUSE opened at $24.69 on Thursday. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Stories

