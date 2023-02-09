Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Major Shareholder Sells $228,000.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,246,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,605.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 600,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $318,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 245,859 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $145,056.81.

On Monday, January 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 155,557 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $88,667.49.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $189,000.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 335,393 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $211,297.59.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 242,734 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $162,631.78.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 306,391 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $153,195.50.

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYMCL opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

