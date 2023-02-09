Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $99,027.34 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,684 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $139,670.96.
Power Integrations Price Performance
Power Integrations stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Power Integrations Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.
Institutional Trading of Power Integrations
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $2,684,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 265.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 528,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
