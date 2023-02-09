Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $99,027.34 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,684 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $139,670.96.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $2,684,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 265.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 528,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

