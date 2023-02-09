Insider Selling: Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Sells $300,404.48 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $634.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sanmina by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

