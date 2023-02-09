Insider Selling: Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Schneider National by 20.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

