Insider Selling: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Sells $266,654.78 in Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $411,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 81.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 168,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

