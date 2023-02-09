Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $61,691.70 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $138.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average of $141.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

