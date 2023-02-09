Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INSP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $308.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.25.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $267.71 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,776 shares of company stock valued at $15,874,270 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $85,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,676,000 after purchasing an additional 194,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,715,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14,876.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 162,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 161,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.