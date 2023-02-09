Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.25.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 7.3 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $267.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.87. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $275.16.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,776 shares of company stock valued at $15,874,270 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.