Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $305.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.25.

INSP opened at $267.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.87. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $275.16.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,776 shares of company stock worth $15,874,270. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

