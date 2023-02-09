Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.01. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $157.48.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

