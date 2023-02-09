Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intapp traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 26449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares in the company, valued at $10,493,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,398. 48.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

