Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intapp traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 26449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares in the company, valued at $10,493,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,398. 48.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

