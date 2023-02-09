International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.50 target price (up previously from C$17.50) on shares of International Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IPCO opened at C$12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.68. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$8.58 and a 12 month high of C$16.18.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.