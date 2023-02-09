Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Partner Cap Sec

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Partner Cap Sec from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Partner Cap Sec also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IVAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Trading Up 1.9 %

Intevac stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Intevac

In other Intevac news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 27,300 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,971,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,115,276.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,971,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,115,276.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,058.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 94,231 shares of company stock worth $624,714. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Intevac by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,444,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intevac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 15.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intevac by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Intevac by 34.8% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 208,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 53,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.