Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,863 call options on the company. This is an increase of 67% compared to the typical volume of 4,109 call options.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,667,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $233,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,063,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,019. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Oak Street Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

