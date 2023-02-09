iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Up 8.5 %

iPower stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.38.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

