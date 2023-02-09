IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 211,026 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $235.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $256.62. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

