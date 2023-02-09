iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,755 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

