J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 233.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.25 ($2.80).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 27th.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 264.30 ($3.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.37. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 284.30 ($3.42).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

