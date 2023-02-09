Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

J opened at $121.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.87. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81,602 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 20,409.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 97,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 96,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

