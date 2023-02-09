Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $121.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.87. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

