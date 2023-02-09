Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$4.80 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$2.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.25 million and a P/E ratio of 6.71. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.52 and a 12-month high of C$5.61.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.