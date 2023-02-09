James E. Rogers Sells 393 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NewMarket Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NEU stock opened at $350.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $370.58.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NewMarket by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NewMarket by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in NewMarket by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NewMarket by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NewMarket Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

