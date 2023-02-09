James Hopkinson Purchases 111 Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Stock

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) insider James Hopkinson acquired 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($178.80).

Metro Bank Stock Performance

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 141.80 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £244.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. Metro Bank PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 67.70 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.80 ($1.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.56) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

