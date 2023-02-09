Jefferies Financial Group Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

