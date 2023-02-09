Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BXP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties stock opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

