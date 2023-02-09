Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 6,749 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $200,107.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77.
Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. LSV Asset Management raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,116,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
