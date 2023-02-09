Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 6,749 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $200,107.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 6th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. LSV Asset Management raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,116,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

