Joshua Ballard Sells 3,208 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 0.4 %

ERII opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.18. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after buying an additional 452,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 42,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

