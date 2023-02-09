Jump Financial LLC Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,630,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 26.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,824,000 after buying an additional 103,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson stock opened at $366.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.73 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

