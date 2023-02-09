Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Down 0.6 %

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $639.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.71. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

