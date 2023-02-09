Jump Financial LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 60.83 and a quick ratio of 60.83. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 137.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.