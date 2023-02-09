Jump Financial LLC Invests $304,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,301 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $165.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.16 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day moving average is $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

