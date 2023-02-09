Jump Financial LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Federal Signal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

FSS opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

