Justin Virgin Buys 15,000,000 Shares of Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX) Stock

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX – Get Rating) insider Justin Virgin bought 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($62,068.97).
Terrain Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.80.
About Terrain Minerals
Featured Stories
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Terrain Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrain Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.