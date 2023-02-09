Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 65,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,769,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

BZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 5,696,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after buying an additional 933,452 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $8,000,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,554,000. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

