Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Raised to C$5.20

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Karora Resources to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources Stock Performance

TSE KRR opened at C$4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.78. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.38 and a 12-month high of C$7.55. The firm has a market cap of C$759.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$81.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.