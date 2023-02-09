Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.59

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.59 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 45749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Kemper Stock Down 1.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21.
Kemper Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kemper by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kemper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kemper
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.