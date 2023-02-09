Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.59

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.59 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 45749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.27%.

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kemper by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kemper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.